Emerald Smoke's Premium THCa Flower Shake is your gateway to experiencing a variety of our top-shelf indoor strains in one convenient jar. This 113-gram offering is packed with a diverse blend of our most popular cultivars, including GSC, Biscotti, Sour Diesel, and more. Discover new favorites and enjoy a symphony of flavors and effects, all while experiencing the high potency and exceptional quality you expect from Emerald Smoke.



Our THCa Flower Shake is crafted from premium flower, ensuring high THCa content for a potent and enjoyable experience. This makes it a great value, offering a budget-friendly way to enjoy a range of top-shelf strains. Perfect for those who like to experiment with different flavors and effects, this shake provides a unique and exciting hemp journey with every use.



Enjoy the versatility of our THCa Flower Shake. It's ideal for rolling your own, vaping, or even infusing into edibles. The possibilities are endless! Plus, our airtight jars ensure that your shake stays fresh and flavorful, preserving the aromatic experience and potent effects.

