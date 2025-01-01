A potent strain known for its high levels of THCa about 27%. This strain is a hybrid that combines genetics from both indica and sativa strains, resulting in a well-balanced high that is both relaxing and uplifting. Made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Purple Punch. The indoor cultivation of this strain in Pure Michigan ensures optimal growing conditions, leading to a high-quality product that is sure to impress even the most seasoned cannabis connoisseurs.



Appearance and Flavor



In terms of appearance and flavor, this strain delights with dense, trichome-rich buds that glisten with resinous potency. The buds showcase vibrant hues of green with hints of purple and orange pistils, presenting a visually striking appearance. The aroma is characterized by tropical fruits, herbal notes, and a hint of apple, while the flavor profile mirrors these qualities with a sweet, tangy taste that lingers pleasantly.



Feelings



A well-balanced experience that combines the best of both indica and sativa effects, these include euphoric, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder, and headaches.



Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.

