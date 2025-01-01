About this product
A highly sought-after cannabis strain renowned for its potent lineage and distinctive qualities. A cross between the Presidential OG and the famous Runtz. The OG contributes robust indica effects, known for its relaxing properties and potent THC levels, while Runtz adds a sweet and fruity profile, creating a delightful fusion of flavors and effects. With THC levels averaging around 22-30%, Trump Runtz promises a powerful experience that appeals to both recreational users seeking euphoric highs and medical users seeking relief from various conditions.
Appearance and Flavor
This strain features dense, tightly-packed buds characterized by bright green, and fiery orange hairs. The buds are coated in a frosty layer of trichomes, highlighting its potency and quality. The aroma is a complex blend of citrus, tropical fruits, and pungent earthy undertones, making it a sensory delight. When smoked, it delivers a smooth and flavorful experience with a candy-like sweetness that lingers on the palate, often accompanied by hints of spiciness.
Feelings
This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. After just a few hits, this strain hits hard and fast. Initially, it brings on a talkative and cheerful mood, often accompanied by frequent bouts of laughter. As the high progresses, this sociable demeanor transitions into a deep, relaxing body buzz that envelops you completely. It’s also helpful in relieving weariness, chronic pain, migraines, and insomnia.
Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.
Trump Runtz
Emerald SmokeFlower
About this brand
Emerald Smoke
Emerald Smoke is a dispensary of premium hemp products, dedicated to providing a curated selection of exceptional quality and diverse experiences. We cater to discerning consumers who appreciate hemp excellence, offering top-shelf flower, potent concentrates, flavorful vapes, delectable edibles, and effective CBD solutions. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products to encompass knowledgeable customer service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a dedication to educating and empowering our community. Discover the Emerald Smoke difference today!
