Strain



A distinguished cannabis strain celebrated for its impressive genetic lineage and captivating characteristics. made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints, two renowned strains known for their potency and flavor profiles. The Triangle Kush contributes a strong indica influence, delivering relaxing effects and a sweet, earthy aroma. Animal Mints adds a delightful cherry undertone and enhances the strain’s overall sweetness, resulting in a well-balanced hybrid that appeals to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts.



Appearance and effects



This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Featuring dense, chunky buds that are typically covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance. The buds display a spectrum of green hues interspersed with hints of purple, showcasing its aesthetic appeal. The aroma of Wedding Cake is a complex blend of sweet and lime, with subtle hints of earthiness. When smoked, it offers a smooth and creamy flavor with notes of cake batter and a slightly peppery finish, leaving a pleasant taste.



Feelings



You can expect a range of relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and ease the mind. It begins with a cerebral euphoria, promoting feelings of happiness and relaxation. This initial uplift gradually gives way to a soothing body buzz that helps alleviate tension and stress. Medical users find relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Consumers with a lower tolerance to THC should approach this strain cautiously, given its elevated THC levels about 26-30%.



Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.

read more