Strain



A premium cannabis strain celebrated for its unique genetic lineage and exceptional qualities. This hybrid is a cross between The White and Snow Lotus. The White contributes potent indica effects, known for its relaxation and stress-relieving properties, while Snow Lotus enhances the strain with uplifting sativa characteristics and a complex terpene profile. This combination results in a well-rounded hybrid that appeals to both recreational and medical users seeking a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience.



Appearance and Flavor



Derived from its mother strain, The White, it obtains its dense trichome coverage, while its father, the Snow Lotus, contributes to enhancing its size, cannabinoid profile, and overall potency. Enticing with a tart citrus aroma and flavors reminiscent of lemon and hash, this strain captivates the senses. When consumed, it offers a smooth smoke with a creamy texture and a nuanced flavor profile that combines herbal and citrus elements.



Feelings



Consumers can anticipate a nuanced and invigorating experience. It typically begins with a euphoric and cerebral uplift, promoting creativity and a positive mindset. As the high progresses, a gentle relaxation spreads throughout the body, alleviating tension and promoting a sense of tranquility. Medical users find relief from stress, anxiety and depression, while recreational users appreciate its ability to inspire a clear-headed and focused stateIts soothing indica effects offer relief from symptoms of depression and insomnia, promoting relaxation and tranquility.



Discreet Packaging: Your privacy matters to us. Our THCa Hemp Flower is packaged discreetly to ensure a secure and confidential delivery to your doorstep.

