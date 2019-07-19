Loading…
Logo for the brand Rogue Gold

Rogue Gold

Zookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Zookies effects

Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
