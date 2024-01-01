  • brand header
Logo for the brand Emerald Valley Growers

Emerald Valley Growers

A New generation of farming for the next generation consumer
Product image for The Borg
Flower
The Borg
by Emerald Valley Growers
THC 25.91%
CBD 0.12%
Product image for Amnesia Haze
Flower
Amnesia Haze
by Emerald Valley Growers
Product image for Pink Lemonade Diesel
Flower
Pink Lemonade Diesel
by Emerald Valley Growers
Product image for Chocolope
Flower
Chocolope
by Emerald Valley Growers
Product image for Chupacabra
Flower
Chupacabra
by Emerald Valley Growers
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies
Flower
White Tahoe Cookies
by Emerald Valley Growers
THC 25.68%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon OG Kush
Flower
Lemon OG Kush
by Emerald Valley Growers
THC 21.78%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for The Borg Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
The Borg Pre-Roll 1g
by Emerald Valley Growers
THC 25.91%
CBD 0.12%
Product image for Gelato
Flower
Gelato
by Emerald Valley Growers
Product image for Kimbo Kush
Flower
Kimbo Kush
by Emerald Valley Growers
THC 22.4%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Purple Punch
Flower
Purple Punch
by Emerald Valley Growers
THC 20.11%
CBD 0%
Product image for Agent Orange
Flower
Agent Orange
by Emerald Valley Growers
Product image for Bruce Bannished
Flower
Bruce Bannished
by Emerald Valley Growers
THC 24.18%
CBD 0.07%