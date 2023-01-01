Empire Glasswork’s new Puffco Peak Glass Attachments are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat.



This particular attachment features a playful penguin, a fearsome yet adorable polar bear, a curious orca and their ever evaporating icy habitat.



Features:

﻿﻿Borosilicate / Pyrex Glass

UV Reactive, CFL, & Glow in the Dark

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Matching Bubble Cap Included



Dimensions:

Height: 6" Width: 2" Weight: 250 Grams



Notes:

Limited Quantity and Availability.

