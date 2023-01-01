Empire Glasswork’s new Puffco Peak Glass Attachments are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat.
This particular attachment features a playful penguin, a fearsome yet adorable polar bear, a curious orca and their ever evaporating icy habitat.
Features: Borosilicate / Pyrex Glass UV Reactive, CFL, & Glow in the Dark Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece. UV, CFL, & Glow in the Dark Matching Bubble Cap Included