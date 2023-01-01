This elegant, Under the Sea Mini-Tube and accompanying matching bowl piece. Overflowing with colorful corals and packed with an abundance of iconic fishy friends, this water pipe pay homage to the wonderful, aquatic world of The Great Barrier Reef. Just makes you wanna... Just Keep Swimming.... Just Keep Swimming....



Features:

Clear Schott Tube Body

Fixed Three-Hole Downstem

14.5mm Reinforced Female Banger Hanger

14.5mm Male; Under The Sea Bowl Piece

Wrapped with Various Corals & Fish Friends!



Dimensions:

Height: 7.0" Width: 4.5" Weight: 350g



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

