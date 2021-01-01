About this product

Want to protect your pout this winter season? CBDistillery™’s CBD Lip Balm is the perfect pocket accessory for your dry, chapped lips! Formulated with 25mg of CBD per balm. Apply regularly to restore moisture and provide soothing relief! Your lips will love you for it!



Ingredients: (Castor) Seed Oil, Beeswax, (Carnauba) Wax, (Sweet Almond) Oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, Capric Triglycerides, Lanolin, Tocopherol, Acetate, Hemp Cannabinoid Extract, Natural Vanilla Flavoring