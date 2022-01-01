About this product
Rejuvenate your skin with this rich Hemp seed oil infused body butter by locking the moisture in and keeping your skin hydrated.
Research suggests that the ingredients in this product are effective for:
Nourishing skin
Moisturizing your skin
Reducing scaring
Reducing aging lines
Relieving acne, dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis
Heals scars
Soothes bug bites
Relieving sunburn
Anti-microbial
Anti-oxidant
Reducing uneven pigmentation
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
