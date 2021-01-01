Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Energy Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Endo Vibes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Endo Vibes
Endo Vibes
Shop products
Our product is the highest quality infused joint on the market. We use real indoor flower and infuse our product in a way that let's the joint smoke evenly and smoothly. Our packaging is made from aluminum and is recyclable.

We are focused on continuing to offer the best infused infused joint on the market and will always serve our customer's and retail shops first.