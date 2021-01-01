Endoca
About this product
A single drop of 15% Raw Hemp Oil contain:
5mg CBDa+CBD
Total drops: 300
Organic certification
No preservatives, artificial colors
Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO
(50%) Hemp seed oil:
Omega 3 (0.75g),
Omega 6 (2.5g), Vitamin E: 5mg
Phytocannabinoids: 15% (1500mg) CBDa+CBD also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBN)
*Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of the hemp plant.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene,
Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide,
Terpinolene and Humulene.
Terpenes (aromatic oils found in hemp plants):
Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene,
Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide,
Terpinolene and Humulene.
Other natural molecules:
Cannabis plant waxes,
alkanes, nitrogenous compounds, amino acids,
aldehydes, ketones, flavonoids, glycosides,
vitamins, pigments, water, co-factors and co-nutrients.
