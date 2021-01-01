About this product

Enjoy fast acting relief for your body and mind with CBD. Known for reducing inflammation and calming nerves with out the psychoactive effects of THC, it's know wonder why CBD's popularity has sky rocketed in todays society.



ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time!



10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.