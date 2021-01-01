ENJOY Cannabis Co.
Indica Berry Shot 50mg
Product rating:
About this product
Ready to wind down for the night? Settle in with a calming indica berry shot to relax your body, mind, and soul.
ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time!
10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time!
10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!