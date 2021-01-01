About this product

Ready to wind down for the night? Settle in with a calming indica berry shot to relax your body, mind, and soul.



ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time!



10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged



