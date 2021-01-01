ENJOY Cannabis Co.
TINCTURE: Avi's Web
About this product
This Sativa dominant 1:1 energizes your mind and calms nerves for an efficient, motivating effect.
Tinctures are a new addition to the ENJOY line up. Featuring a pump action top for easy dosing and 700mg per bottle, you'll be sure to ENJOY!
Tinctures feature strain specific, nug run extract - 700 mg per bottle and 300 servings -Pump action top - 1 pump = a 2.5mg serving - Organic cane alcohol - Food grade essential oils
