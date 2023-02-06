​

ENJOY is a family owned and operated business born and raised in Oregon. At our farm, located in Coos Bay, we take great pride in planting, growing, harvesting and extracting our own full spectrum, nug run oil. It is our mission to provide our customers with high quality, affordable cannabis products. We value sustainable practices, and supporting other Oregon local businesses.

​

As we continue to grow and create new ENJOY products, our values and commitment to Oregon stays the same. We enjoy helping our community and we're so thankful for all your support, which has made our dream possible.



Whether you're looking to wind down or aiming to perk-up, Enjoy offers a blend of premium cannabis-infused drinks and tincturesto achieve the effects that suit your fancy. Enjoy is perfect for the diverse Oregonian cannabis community — these convenient cannabis products are small enough to fit in your pocket, tackling box, or hiking gear. No matter where your adventures take you, Enjoy can tag-along.

