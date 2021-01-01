About this product

CBD plus all the beneficial naturally occurring Cannabinoids makes our Full spectrum hemp extract truly everything you need.



Our favorite product the Hemp Pain Cream. We know you will not just fall in love but feel its love for your body as it Cools and Soothes minor muscles aches, strains and pains with Natural comfort.



And then comes the even better stuff like the phenomenal benefits of the full-spectrum hemp extract in and on your body, along with botanicals Tea Tree, Boswellia, Red Tea, Nettle, Ginger, White Willow Bark and Essential Oils. This will be your plus one. Everywhere.



200mg full-spectrum hemp (CBD) extract

Non-psychoactive

Pain and inflammation targeted

Absorbed through the skin for localized relief of pain, soreness, and inflammation

Cooling sensation

Made with nature

No sulfates, phthalates, phylates, petroleum or parabens,

Cruelty-free, sustainably harvested

1.7oz

customers typically use minor aches and pains, Cramps, Inflammation, A good night sleep.



Directions: Massage a small amount into area of discomfort and gently massage until Gelée disappears. Use only as directed. For day and night comfort. Consult a physician for children under 18 years of age, or if discomfort continues.