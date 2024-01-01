We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Entourage Cannabis
Discover Nature's Gift
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
35 products
Pre-rolls
Mendo Breath x God's Breath - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Platinum Zkittles x Bakalava - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Rainbow Sherbet #54 x Rainbow Runtz - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Roll Ups x Jokerz Candy #5 - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Snausages x Baklava - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Sherbanger #22 x Sherb Pie - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Trop Cherry #8 x Happy Hiker - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Jealousy x Watermelon Crash - 1.5 Gram Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Big Mac x Portofino #13 - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Dawg Cookies x Chem Dawg - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Deadhead OG x Dogwalker's Mirage - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Gary Payton x Gush Mintz - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Gelato x Forbidden Soufflé - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Mind Flex x Frozen Limon - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Slurty3 x Hand of Eden - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Ya Hemi x Alaska Oasis - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
The Soap x Peach Jet Fuel - 1.5 Gram Live Resin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Blue Runtz x Diamond Runtz - 1 G Live Rosin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Lizard Burger #4 x Meat Breath - 1 G Live Rosin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Mr. Nasty x Mr. Nasty - 1 G Live Rosin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Orange Bang x Papaya Tart - 1 G Live Rosin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Rainbow Sherbet 54 x Peach Pie - 1 G Live Rosin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Sourdough x Sourdough Kush - 1 G Live Rosin Infused Preroll
by Entourage Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Dawg Cookies x Peyote Cookies - 0.75 Gram Infused Prerolls - 5 Pack
by Entourage Cannabis
1
2
Home
Brands
Entourage Cannabis
Catalog
Cannabis