About this strain
Bred for yields without sacrificing a smooth and sweet flavor profile, Monster Profit is a cross between Amnesia Haze and Dream Machine by Heavyweight Seeds. The plant produces a gorgeous bouquet of golden-hued buds that offer welcoming citrus, earthy, and sweet flavors and aromas. The mellow high will help you get started on your day or perk you up mid-afternoon for a final push of the day.
