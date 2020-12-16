About this strain
3X Crazy, also known as "Optimus Prime," "3 Times Crazy," "Three Times Crazy," and "Insane OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing, with a clear-headed cerebral high. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy and relaxed. Insane OG has 22% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which creates flavors like grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes. Medical marijuana patients choose 3X Crazy to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, muscle spasms, tension and insomnia. The original breeder of Insane OG is currently unknown.
