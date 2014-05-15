About The Product:

Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology.



About the Strain:

3X Crazy: (OG Kush x Sour Kush x Grandaddy Purple) Bred by DHN Source this body relaxing indica will soothe your body but keep your mind sharp with a cerebral sizzle. It is a good fit for tension, insomnia, and relaxation.