About this product
About The Product:
Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology.
About the Strain:
3X Crazy: (OG Kush x Sour Kush x Grandaddy Purple) Bred by DHN Source this body relaxing indica will soothe your body but keep your mind sharp with a cerebral sizzle. It is a good fit for tension, insomnia, and relaxation.
Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology.
About the Strain:
3X Crazy: (OG Kush x Sour Kush x Grandaddy Purple) Bred by DHN Source this body relaxing indica will soothe your body but keep your mind sharp with a cerebral sizzle. It is a good fit for tension, insomnia, and relaxation.
About this strain
3X Crazy, also known as "Optimus Prime," "3 Times Crazy," "Three Times Crazy," and "Insane OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. 3X Crazy produces relaxing body effects with a clear-headed cerebral high. This strain features flavors like grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes. Medical marijuana patients choose 3X Crazy to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, muscle spasms, tension and insomnia.
3X Crazy effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!