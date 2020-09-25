About the Flower:

Beautiful, potent, premium cannabis flower is all we offer. Our partners have cutting edge grow facilities, innovative genetics and knowledgeable cultivation teams to thank for that. With cannabis flower testing over 20% THC, and terpene profiles that are off the charts, ENVY flower has fantastic taste with balanced and consistent effects.



About the Strain:

Big Smooth: (OG Blueberry Cut X Cookies & Cream) This strain bred by Exotic Genetix gives off a very sweet, dough-like aroma. It tastes like sweet berry and will have you feeling happy, relaxed, and feeling uplifted.