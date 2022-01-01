About The Product:

Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology.



About the Strain:

Golden Strawberries: (Strawberry Banana x Kosher Kush) This Crockett Farms hybrid is genetically on the indica side. It is appreciated for it’s sweet, fruity aroma and uplifting effects. It is a hybrid that will give you clear-minded relaxation.