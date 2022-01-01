About this product
About the Product:
Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids.
Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter.
About the Strain:
Golden Strawberries: (Strawberry Banana x Kosher Kush) This Crockett Farms hybrid is genetically on the indica side. It is appreciated for it’s sweet, fruity aroma and uplifting effects. It is a hybrid that will give you clear-minded relaxation.
