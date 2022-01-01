About this product
About the Flower:
Beautiful, potent, premium cannabis flower is all we offer. Our partners have cutting edge grow facilities, innovative genetics and knowledgeable cultivation teams to thank for that. With cannabis flower testing over 20% THC, and terpene profiles that are off the charts, ENVY flower has fantastic taste with balanced and consistent effects.
About the Strain:
LA Affie: (LA Confidential x Afghani) This earthy strain offers an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz that makes you wonder how a Sativa never made it into the genetic mix.
Beautiful, potent, premium cannabis flower is all we offer. Our partners have cutting edge grow facilities, innovative genetics and knowledgeable cultivation teams to thank for that. With cannabis flower testing over 20% THC, and terpene profiles that are off the charts, ENVY flower has fantastic taste with balanced and consistent effects.
About the Strain:
LA Affie: (LA Confidential x Afghani) This earthy strain offers an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz that makes you wonder how a Sativa never made it into the genetic mix.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!