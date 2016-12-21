About this strain
OG LA Affie from DNA Genetics is a pure indica variety best known for parenting the famed LA Confidential. This indica powerhouse is chosen by many patients treating pain and insomnia because OG LA Affie provides an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz. The aroma is a subtle blend of earthy and sweet, similar to that of its LA Confidential offspring.
LA Affie effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
