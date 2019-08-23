About this strain
Melonade
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
Melonade effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
4% of people say it helps with add/adhd
