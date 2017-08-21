About this product
About the Product:
Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids.
Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter.
About the Strain:
Mint Chocolate Chip: (Mystery Cookies x Green Ribbon BX) This strain from Exotic Genetix is a perfectly balanced hybrid. It gives a mentally uplifting effect while offering a functional relaxation feeling. Making it the perfect mix for any occasion.
About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
