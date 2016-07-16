About this product
About the Product:
Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids.
Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter.
About the Strain:
VCDC: (Viper City OG x ACDC) This strain bred by Moxie truly packs a whole bunch of CBD. Anyone looking for the medicinal benefits CBD provides should give this strain a try. After trying this strain you should feel relaxed and uplifted all around.
About this strain
VCDC effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
64% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
61% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
