Experience Premium Cannabis

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

2 products
Product image for White Cheese Afghani Hash 0.5g
Hash
White Cheese Afghani Hash 0.5g
by Experience Premium Cannabis
THC 500%
CBD 0%
Product image for Geisel Afghani Hash 0.5g
Hash
Geisel Afghani Hash 0.5g
by Experience Premium Cannabis
THC 48.08%
CBD 0%