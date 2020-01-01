In April 2015 the government of Jamaica decriminalised cannabis and its use in limited amounts within its shores. It is with the passage of this law and the realisation of the potential and importance of the cannabis industry that Epican Medicinals Limited was formed. Our founders were desirous of entering an industry with which they had previous experience within the United States. We were also passionate that the grassroots sector not be omitted from the emerging and profitable industry. Armed with knowledge and experience, Epican sought to secure one of the first licenses issued by the Cannabis Licencing Authority the agency established by the government of Jamaica to regulate the emerging cannabis industry. On October 18th, 2017 Epican became the first company issued with a cultivation license. We were issued additional licenses from the CLA for both processing and retailing in November 2017. Making us the first fully vertically integrated cannabis company in Jamaica. This allows us to have full control of the supply chain, from cultivation to product delivery. Epican’s cannabis is cultivated in the slopes of Jamaica’s famed Blue Mountains, where conditions are ideal for nurturing products of the highest quality. Our farming methods are fully organic and produces the highest quality cannabis. We officially opened our retail doors on July 14, 2018 making us the first cannabis store in capital city and there will be no going back!!!