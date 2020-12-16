About this product
🌱 Lineage:
3x Crazy (Bubba Kush/OG/GDP) ♀
Heirloom Skunk ♂
An Heirloom Skunk from Northern California provided the pollen for this cross. If this heirloom Skunk is a relative of the Dutch Skunks widely available, it is a distant one as these Skunks were very unique. The growth characteristics and bud density/size of these plants were very sativa in nature.
A very vigorous vegetative grower, he was stretchy, putting out leaves which often had 9-13 lobes. His sister heirloom Skunk females displayed big and somewhat fluffy buds with tiny, stacked, frost-covered calyxes. They had the aromas of skunk, musk, rotten fruit, pine and a little sweet.
Outdoor harvests in Northern California can be expected near mid-October.
About this strain
3X Crazy, also known as "Optimus Prime," "3 Times Crazy," "Three Times Crazy," and "Insane OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. 3X Crazy produces relaxing body effects with a clear-headed cerebral high. This strain features flavors like grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes. Medical marijuana patients choose 3X Crazy to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, muscle spasms, tension and insomnia.
3X Crazy effects
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
