🌱 Lineage:
C13 Haze ♀
Heirloom Malawi ♂
These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.
Photo: Hope
C13 is one of the many strains in the DNA Genetics catalog. It's a cross between Cannalope Haze and G13. This hybrid grows and smells more like the G13 side of its lineage and tastes fantastic. C13 is nice for relieving pain and anxiety-related symptoms.
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
