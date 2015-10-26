This hard to come by strain known as Orange Velvet, tastes and smells remarkably like Orange Dreamsicles; the orange-y, creamy, frozen desert on a stick. The strain was created by MzJill Genetics. The effects are not super powerful with the OV, but the taste and aroma more than make up for it. The high gives just the right amount of euphoric lift, while maintaining an even focus and clarity for a duration of 2 to 3 hours. Medicinally, this strain is good for treating light pain. Orange Velvet has been discontinued for the most part, but it does pop up from time to time in some dispensaries; so if you see it out there in the world, buy large!