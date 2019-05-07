About this product
☀️ Type: Sativa / Indica
🌹 Aroma: Citrus and gas
🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.
🌱 Lineage:
African Orange ♀ is a cross of Agent Orange and an Heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange female was big and stretchy, with long node spacing. African Orange produces some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus to a deep orange funk. African Orange was entered in The Emerald Cup 2015, 2016 and Santa Cruz Cup 2016.
Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
Photo by @greensunconsultants
About this strain
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
Agent Orange effects
