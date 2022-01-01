☀️ Type: Sativa

🌲 Flower: 11-14 weeks / early Oct. – early Nov.

🌹 Aroma: Gassy Piney Sweet

🌱 Lineage:



Chem 91 ♀



Tom Hill Haze ♂ is a four-way hybrid of some of the finest narrow-leaf tropicals that the world has ever known (Mexico, Colombia, S. India, Thailand), so the legend goes. It is a long flowering plant that gives wispy yields of the highest quality.