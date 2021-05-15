About this product
🌹 Aroma: Sweet cookie and gas
🌲 Flower Time: 10 weeks / 2nd week of Oct.
🌱 Lineage:
Cookies ♀ is a medium stretchy plant with very dense, high THC buds and medium yields. It is sweetly flavorful and a joy to smoke.
Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
Photo by @ganjagreen916
About this strain
Cookie Glue is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2. Cookie Glue gives users a euphoric high, making this strain the ultimate mood-booster. Cookie Glue has a taste that is fuity, sour, and spicy with just a hint of skunk. Consumers should know that Cookie Glue is known to give a high that creeps up on you slowly, so it's important to be patient with this strain. Medical patients choose Cookie Glue for its ability to calm body aches and pains. This strain has a particularly high THC content that creates a tingly and relaxing sensation. Cookie Glue is bread by Equillibrium Genetics from Mendecino, California.
Cookie Glue effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with