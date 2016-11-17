About this product
🌱 Lineage:
White Lotus (The White ♀ x Blockhead/Afgooey ♂) ♀
Heirloom Malawi ♂
These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.
Photo: Cannabinoid Seeds
About this strain
White Lotus by Bodhi Seed gets its frosting of trichomes from its mother, The White, while the father, Snow Lotus, works to increase size, cannabinoid profile, and overall potency of this strain. The tart, citrus aroma and flavors of lemon and hash draw you in while the relaxing indica effects will help to curb bouts of depression and insomnia.
White Lotus effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
