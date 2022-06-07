About this product
🌱 Lineage:
Indigo Funky Balls (GDP ♀ x Deep Chunk ♂) ♀
Heirloom Malawi ♂
These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.
