☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa
🌹 Aroma: Lemon, pine, gas
🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.
🌱 Lineage:
Lemon Wookie ♀ is a hybrid of Lemon Diesel and Wookie created by Bodhi Seeds. It is a medium tall plant which yields heavily, with large buds that smell somewhat like Jack Herer.
Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
Photo by @garridobonsai
Wookie is a tantalizing cross of Lavender and Appalachia supposedly grown by the renowned seed bank, Bodhi Seeds. This odoriferous combination blends an intensely floral aroma with sour terpenes, creating a unique fragrance that is sure to fill the room. Lavender’s happy, relaxed effects press firmly up against Appalachia’s dreamy, cerebral effects, making Wookie a whimsical escape from stress.
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
20% of people say it helps with migraines
19% | medium-high
0% | very low
