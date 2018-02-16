☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa

🌹 Aroma: Lemon, pine, gas

🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



Lemon Wookie ♀ is a hybrid of Lemon Diesel and Wookie created by Bodhi Seeds. It is a medium tall plant which yields heavily, with large buds that smell somewhat like Jack Herer.



Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.



Photo by @garridobonsai