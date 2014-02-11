About this product
🌹 Aroma: Earthy, sweet gas terpenes
🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct.
🌱 Lineage:
M-Con, aka Afrinomicon ♀ is a hybrid of LA Confidential and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. It is a high THC (some samples test over 30%) variety which yields heavily and smells gassy and sweet.
Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
About this strain
LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
LA Confidential effects
