About this product
🌱 Lineage:
AK 47/Cinderella 99 ♀
Heirloom Malawi ♂
These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.
Photo: Green Sun Consultants
AK 47/Cinderella 99 ♀
Heirloom Malawi ♂
These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.
Photo: Green Sun Consultants
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!