☀️ Type: Indica dominant

🌹 Aroma: Sweet and gassy

🌲 Flower Time: 10 weeks / 2nd week of Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



Sunset Sherbet ♀ is a Cookies hybrid that has dense flavorful flowers turning somewhat purple nearing harvest. It is a medium tall plant with high resin content and aromas are very similar to Cookies.



Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.