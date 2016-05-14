About this product
10 weeks flower time, this is a cross of Skunk Haze and Tom Hill Haze. A sweet, tangy lemon aroma with an exciting, introspective head high. For sativa lovers, this strain is stretchy and tall with long internode spacing. An extremely limited release, they won’t last long!
☀️ Type: Sativa
🌲 Flower: 12-16 weeks / mid Oct – mid Nov.
🌱 Lineage:
Skunk Haze ♀ combines the excellent effect and taste of Original Haze with the increased yield and shorter flowering period of Skunk No. 1. It has a fruity, sweet taste with an energetic effect.
Tom Hill Haze ♂ is a four-way hybrid of some of the finest narrow-leaf tropicals that the world has ever known (Mexico, Colombia, S. India, Thailand), so the legend goes. It is a long flowering plant that gives wispy yields of the highest quality.
About this strain
Skunk Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
