About this product
8-9 weeks flower time, this is a cross of Purple Punch and Glue. Chocolatey sweet aroma and taste, with dense, sticky purple/dark green buds. A medium tall plant that is extremely vigorous. One of Equilibrium Genetics favorites for 2019!
☀️ Type: Indica dominant
🌲 Flower Time: 9-10 weeks / early Oct.
🌱 Lineage: Purple Punch ♀ x Glue Bx3 ♂
