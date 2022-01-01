☀️ Type: Indica dominant

🌹 Aroma: Sweet and gassy

🌲 Flower Time: 10 weeks / 2nd week of Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



White Tahoe Cookies ♀ is a three way hybrid of The White, Tahoe OG and Cookies. Plants are resilient and strong growing large outdoors and producing high quality dense buds that are a delight to smoke. The sweet aromas are very similar to Cookies.



Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.



Photo: Conrad McKinney