Escape Artists
1:1 Rose Peak Potency Relief Cream - 800mg CBD + 800mg THC
About this product
This cream comes with a new 1:1 potency, a new scent of Lightly Scented Rose, but the same great Escape Artists feel! The water based formula captures our PEAK POTENCY and synergy of CBD : THC to provide the most premium topical experience that Escape Artists has to offer! Developed to deliver our effective blend of pure cannabinoids directly and quickly to areas needing relief.
HIGHEST POTENCY ESCAPE ARTISTS CREAM
FAST PENETRATION FOR DEEP MUSCLE TISSUE DISCOMFORT
WATER BASED CREAM, NOT GREASY, NON STAINING. ABSORBS QUICKLY
SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY USING PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY
TAKES EFFECT IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS. BENEFITS LAST 2-3 HOURS
EACH CONTAINER INFUSED WITH 800MG CBD ISOLATE, 800MG THC DISTILLATE (1:1 RATIO) Net Wt. 2.0oz. | 57g | 59mL
