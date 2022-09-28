About this product
Escape Artists 20:1 Full Spectrum (Unscented) Relief Cream is a concentrated, high bioavailable formula designed to deliver our blend of pure cannabinoids quickly to areas needing relief.
>FAST PENETRATION FOR DEEP MUSCLE TISSUE DISCOMFORT
>NOT GREASY, NOT STAINING. ABSORBS QUICKLY
>SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY USING PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY
>TAKES EFFECT IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS. BENEFITS LAST 2-3 HOURS
EACH CONTAINER INFUSED WITH 800MG CBD ISOLATE, 40MG THC DISTILLATE (20:1 RATIO) Net Wt. 2.0oz. | 57g | 59mL
About this brand
Escape Artists
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.
