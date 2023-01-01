Escape Artist’s Eye Cream is specially formulated with Aloe, Hyaluronic Acid and Wheat Germ Oil to brighten and hydrate the sensitive skin around the eye area. Eye Cream is Ultra Hydrating, Brightening, and Revitalizing and contains 250 mg CBD : 5 mg THC.
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.